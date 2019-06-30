Resources
Joanne Keller-Williams Obituary
Encinitas, CA - Joanne Keller-Williams, 57 of Encinitas, California, on Tuesday, June 25, Joanne Keller-Williams passed away at home. Joanne was born on April 5, 1962 in Summit, NJ to Rod and Roberta Keller. Joanne grew up in Spring Lake, NJ and was a graduate of Manasquan High School. She married Shawn Williams of Spring Lake on August 16, 1980. Joanne was predeceased by her brother Michael and father Rod and is survived by her husband Shawn, mother Roberta, sister Geanie and brothers Jerry and Rick as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her large family she is survived by a host of dear friends. As Joanne was a lifelong animal lover her family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your local animal rescue or shelter.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
