Joanne M Barry
Avon By The Sea - Joanne M Barry, 80, of Avon By The Sea, passed away peacefully on March 15 at the Atrium of Matawan.
Joanne worked as the Business Administrator and Board of Education Secretary at Avon Elementary School for 28 years before retiring in 2001. Although the hours at PS#1 could be long, she was dedicated to and took pride in "little school that could", it's students, staff and faculty.
She was born and raised in Bayonne where she attended Saint Vincent's Grammar School. She also attended Saint Dominic's Academy and Saint Peter's College in Jersey City. She was a member of the Saint Vincent's Drum and Bugle Corps and played basketball for Saint Dominick's Academy.
Joanne has lived in Avon for 55 years and was a member of the Avon First Aid Squad, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Avon Fire Department, and, the Concerned Citizens of Avon. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, where she coached the CYO girls basketball team. Joanne loved living in Avon and being a part of it's tightly knit community of dear friends where they enjoyed the beach, the boardwalk and many impromptu porch gatherings. Joanne also loved going to see her good friends Jimmy and Bobby Byrne and Joe Finn entertain at all of the finest establishments on the Jersey Shore--The Stratford Inn, The Sea Girt Inn, The Avon Inn and the Norwood Inn. Joining family and friends on Friday nights at Barry's Tavern, and, more recently, monthly luncheons with the Avon ladies and trivia nights at the Norwood Inn were also among her fondest memories.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents John and Josephine McNamara. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Bart J Barry, her beloved daughter Karen Barry Carr and her husband William Louis Carr Jr. of Wall Twp., her sister Bernadette Scharr of Avon, her sisters-in-law: Mary Barry of Madison and Elaine Barry of Bayonne, her grandchildren, Erin Mary Carr, William Louis Carr III and Aileen Catherine Carr and her nieces and nephews Ellen (Scott) Kobil, MaryAlice (Joseph) Malise, Elizabeth (Brian) Beale, William Barry, Joseph Barry, Sarah Barry and Michael Barry.
The family would also like to thank caregiver and nurse Hester and the wonderful staff at The Atrium.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth's RC Church in Avon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Avon First Aid Squad, PO Box 3, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
