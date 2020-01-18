Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Reverend Joanne M. Murphy

Reverend Joanne M. Murphy

Toms River - Rev. Joanne M. Murphy, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. Reverend Murphy retired 4 years as Pastor of the Unity by the Shore Church in Neptune City. Previously, she worked in pastoral care at the Center for Hope Hospice in Union County.

Surviving is her loving husband of 33 years, George Donald Murphy; sons, Brian Murphy and his wife, Linda of Hillsborough, CA and Scott M. Murphy and his wife, Susan of Voorhees; brother, James Gilligan and his wife, Cathy of Linden; sister; Sr. Marie Gilligan , Sisters of Charity, of West Orange; five grandchildren, Ian and his wife, Amanda, Grant, Morgan, Meghan and Shannon; a great grandson, Declan; and her beloved dog, Bailey.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A funeral service will be conducted at 8:30pm in the funeral home. Final interment will be private. Donations may be made in her name to the Unity by the Shore Church, Neptune City, NJ 07753. For a complete obituary, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
