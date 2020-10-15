1/1
Joanne Meccia
Joanne Meccia

Joanne Meccia passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 79.

Joanne is survived by her children Janine Settino and her husband Richard of Tinton Falls, NJ and Matthew Meccia, Jr. of Belmar, NJ; her sister Rhoda Kylis of North Seminole, FL; her grandsons Benjamin and Zachary Settino; sisters-in-law Victoria Ciccone, Jane Cuddy and Marie Meccia; brothers-in-law Christopher Meccia and Harold Cuddy; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years Matthew Meccia, Sr., her parents George and Concetta Moslowitz, her step mother Martha Moslowitz; her sisters-in-law Nancy Wojechowski, Felice Gorman, Lena Meccia and Gladys Meccia; and her brothers-in-law Joseph Meccia, Carmine Meccia, Walter Wojechowski, Vic Gorman and Emidio Ciccone.

Joanne was born on February 20, 1941 in New Haven, CT and as a child moved to Belleville, NJ. She graduated from Bellville High School in 1959 and married Matt, the love of her life, in 1963. The couple raised their children in Bloomfield, NJ and after retiring in 1990 moved permanently to their summer house in Belmar, NJ. Joanne spent her last years at Wellington Estates in Spring Lake Heights, NJ.

Joanne loved to spend time in Atlantic City or anywhere that she and Matt were together. She loved hosting large family gatherings during the summers in Belmar and every holiday. She adored her children and was an active volunteer in all their schools. She was an avid reader, a terrific cook, loved to crochet, and play Scabble or cards with anyone that would accept her challenge. She would happily spend hours playing games and building puzzles with her grandsons.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am at St Anne's Cemetery in Wall, NJ. We will gather again in the spring for a Mass of Remembrance and a celebration of Joanne's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christian Brothers Academy Fathers Club Scholarship at 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738. Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.orenderfamilyhome.com The family would like to thank the staff of Wellington Estates, the nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the amazing Hospice nurses for their care, dedication and support.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St Anne's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
