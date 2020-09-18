1/1
Joanne N. McClelland
1943 - 2020
Joanne N. McClelland

Brick - Joanne N. (Park) McClelland, age 77 of Brick passed away on Thursday, 9/17/2020 at her home. She was born in Fort Monmouth Army Hospital in Oceanport, was raised in Point Pleasant and moved to Brick in 1960. She was employed as a Housekeeper in Ocean County for many years. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Ocean County Women's Bowling Association where she was the Sargent at Arms for 26 years and the Director for three years. She was also a member and Treasurer for the Lady Keglers and Newcomers bowling leagues, a Life-Member and Past President of the Herbertsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a former member and Class Mother of the Brick Twp. PTA. She loved taking trips to Lancaster, PA and to the Columbus Flea Market. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Harry A. McClelland; her sons, John and his wife, Hanna of Woodbridge, VA and Scott of Brick; her daughters, Lauri Jandoli of Brick and Lisa Morelli and her husband, Vincent of Bayville, NJ; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd. Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to The Dementia Society of America - 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901 OR the American Cancer Society - 99 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755. To send condolences to her family, please go to: www.weatherheadyoung.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
SEP
24
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
A wonderful person and next door neighbor for the past 39 years! Our sincere condolences to Harry and family - Joanne will be sorely missed by me and my wife Vincenza.
Glenn Pryor
Neighbor
September 18, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of times shared with Joanne. She was a treasured friend of 40+ years and she will be deeply missed for the rest of my life. I can't believe I will never see her on this Earth again but hope she is forever at peace which she so richly deserved. She was my forever bowling partner...it's not the same without her..
Nadine Warthen
Friend
