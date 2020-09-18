Joanne N. McClelland
Brick - Joanne N. (Park) McClelland, age 77 of Brick passed away on Thursday, 9/17/2020 at her home. She was born in Fort Monmouth Army Hospital in Oceanport, was raised in Point Pleasant and moved to Brick in 1960. She was employed as a Housekeeper in Ocean County for many years. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Ocean County Women's Bowling Association where she was the Sargent at Arms for 26 years and the Director for three years. She was also a member and Treasurer for the Lady Keglers and Newcomers bowling leagues, a Life-Member and Past President of the Herbertsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a former member and Class Mother of the Brick Twp. PTA. She loved taking trips to Lancaster, PA and to the Columbus Flea Market. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Harry A. McClelland; her sons, John and his wife, Hanna of Woodbridge, VA and Scott of Brick; her daughters, Lauri Jandoli of Brick and Lisa Morelli and her husband, Vincent of Bayville, NJ; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd. Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to The Dementia Society of America
- 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901 OR the American Cancer Society
- 99 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755. To send condolences to her family, please go to: www.weatherheadyoung.com