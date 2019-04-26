|
Joanne Odom
Leonardo - Joanne Odom, age 73, of Leonardo, NJ, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center of Red Bank, NJ.
Friends and family are invited to call at the John P Condon Funeral Home in Leonardo on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9. The funeral mass will be at 11:00am from St. Agnes Church in Atlantic Highlands. The cremation services are private. Repass to follow the mass and announced during the ceremony.
To read the full obituary please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019