Joanne P. Reilly
Sea Girt - Joanne Patricia Reilly passed away on March 10, 2019 at Jersey Shoe Medical Center, Neptune. Joanne was born March 11, 1943 in Newark, to Catherine Mary Condon and Joseph Paul Birchler. She was a 1961 graduate of West Orange High School. She earned her LPN from Somerset County Vo-Tech, where she graduated top in her nursing class. She later earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Somerset County College, where she made the Dean's List and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. She worked as an R.N. at Somerset Medical Center.
She had lived in West Caldwell, Readington and spent summers at her homes on Martha's Vineyard, before settling in Sea Girt. She was a founding member of the local chapter of the Red Hat Society, and was an avid supporter of ARC, Friends of Special Athletes and the Special Olympics. She enjoyed genealogy and reading, especially true crime and mysteries.
Joanne, "The Queen Bee", is survived by her husband, William A. Reilly; daughters, Suzanne (James) Knoeller of Flemington, Carol Ann Cielecki of Whitehall, PA and Cristin Reilly, at home; sons, Steve Cielecki of Manasquan, Walter Cielecki of Easton, PA, and Sean (Kelly) Cielecki of Spring Lake Heights, and brothers, Steven (Sandra) Birchler of Asbury Park and James (Karla) Birchler of West Orange. She is also survived by her step-children, Adriene (Fred) Atlas, William (Remaly) Reilly and Susanne (Michael) Warech.
She leaves behind 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019