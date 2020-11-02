Jodi Sue Meade
Jodi Sue Meade, 61, of Keyport, NJ, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Jodi was born on October 26, 1959 to Howard and Helen Schneider in New York City, NY. Jodi worked as a Bookkeeper for 15 years, for Phoenix Marine in Sayreville, NJ. On December 29, 1977, she married George Meade. Jodi and George lived in Aberdeen, NJ before moving to Keyport in 1982. Jodi loved to volunteer and help others.
Jodi was predeceased by her father, Howard Schneider, and her mother, Helen Sokol Schneider.
Jodi is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, George Meade, loving son Hank and two loyal dogs Zeke and Duke (aka brown dog). Jodi is also survived by her stepmother Janet Schneider, 5 siblings, Robin Schneider, Marc Schneider and his wife Keli, Shari Schneider, Joshua Schneider and his wife Kira, and Nicola Schneider and her wife Tina: and one niece, Iliza Schneider.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM & Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Waitt Funeral Home and burial will follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
