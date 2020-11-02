1/1
Jodi Sue Meade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jodi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodi Sue Meade

Jodi Sue Meade, 61, of Keyport, NJ, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Jodi was born on October 26, 1959 to Howard and Helen Schneider in New York City, NY. Jodi worked as a Bookkeeper for 15 years, for Phoenix Marine in Sayreville, NJ. On December 29, 1977, she married George Meade. Jodi and George lived in Aberdeen, NJ before moving to Keyport in 1982. Jodi loved to volunteer and help others.

Jodi was predeceased by her father, Howard Schneider, and her mother, Helen Sokol Schneider.

Jodi is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, George Meade, loving son Hank and two loyal dogs Zeke and Duke (aka brown dog). Jodi is also survived by her stepmother Janet Schneider, 5 siblings, Robin Schneider, Marc Schneider and his wife Keli, Shari Schneider, Joshua Schneider and his wife Kira, and Nicola Schneider and her wife Tina: and one niece, Iliza Schneider.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM & Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Waitt Funeral Home and burial will follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.

Online condolences may be given at www.waittfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved