Jody DiStasio
Avon by the Sea, NJ and Singer Island, FL - Jody DiStasio, 61 of Avon-by-the-Sea and Singer Island, FL passed on August 29, 2019.
Captain Jody DiStasio has left for his final charter in a canyon way above us all. After riding out the waves, he has steered his boat to calm waters where the fish are plenty and the weather is divine.
Jody has reunited with his mother & father, Margaret & Sylvester "Captain Dee" DiStasio, catching a big one right beside them with a big grin on his face.
He has left onshore his son Jodee - his best friend and right hand man - with big footprints and a legacy to fill; his loving fisherman's daughter and First Mate Lindsay; the mother of his two children, Laurie DiStasio; his closely bonded sister Denise and brother-in-law & friend Jimmy Quigley; his sister Darlene DiStasio-Wilbert and husband Mike Wilbert; his big sister Diann and brother-in-law Charlie Hoffmann,Jr.; along with his niece and nephews Danielle Hoffmann, Charlie & Laura Hoffmann, Michael & Erin Quigley; and great nieces and nephews Londann Hoffmann, and Owen and Noah Quigley.
Jody grew up on the ocean, with his backyard being Shark River inlet, and spent his life living and breathing the sea. Captain DiStasio of the XTC, owner and entrepreneur of now Jody and Jodee's Fishery, was known as a fisherman but people were most proud to call him their friend. He put the needs of everyone else before his own and loved to make people happy. Jody's own happiness came from exactly that, making others happy. He always had a love for fishing but he loved living. Jody lived his life to the fullest, snifter filled to the brim with Grand Marnier sitting at Bilow's, playing his hand at the Black Jack table in Atlantic City, and rooting for the Minnesota Vikings decked in his bearded royal purple hat.
Captain- you will be missed by many, but you will be anchored in all of our hearts forever.
Heaven has caught one very big special fish and we will all look to the ocean in remembrance of you.
Memorial gathering will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, September 12 from 1-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jody can be made to cleanoceanaction.org and Lustgarten.org.
For more info and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019