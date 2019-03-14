Services
Point Pleasant/Saint Petersburg, FL - Joe Roy Andrews, age 77, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Saint Petersburg General Hospital in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Born on August 22, 1941 in Checotah, Oklahoma, Joe eventually went on to serve our country as Military Police in Washington, DC where he would meet the love of his life, a love that would bring him to Point Pleasant, New Jersey where he remained a resident, splitting time between there, and Saint Petersburg, Florida. Joe was an elementary school teacher for 26 years in Lakewood, New Jersey and was the coach of the varsity wrestling team in the late 70's. Joe was also a graduate of Trenton State College where he earned his master's degree in geography. His love of learning and geography made him an avid Jeopardy watcher, a Trivial Pursuit champion, and a frequent traveler. Joe travelled, by car, to 49 out of the 50 US States, bringing his wife, his children, and his grandchildren on many cross-country road trips. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Frances Bini Andrews. Together they raised three children, Lisa Andrews, Pt. Pleasant, NJ, Douglas Andrews, Madeira Beach, FL, and Jodi Andrews, Red Bank, NJ. Three grandchildren Michael and Madelyn Joel, Point Pleasant, NJ, and Olivia Andrews, New Smyrna Beach, FL. His sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Charles Kucinski, Nutley, NJ, along with their daughters and grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Petersburg General Hospital, for their compassionate treatment of Joe. Ceremonies will be private. On line guestbook @ www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019
