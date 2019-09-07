|
|
Joel Edward Cannilla, MD
Manasquan - Joel Edward Cannilla, MD, 84 of Manasquan passed away at home with his loving family by his side. Joel was born and raised in Woodbridge where he graduated from Woodbridge High School. He received his Bachelors of Science degree from Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD then his doctorate from Seton Hall Medical School. Joel then enlisted into the US Navy and served at the rank of Lieutenant. After his military service Joel performed his residency at Jersey City Medical Center, worked at the Boston VA Hospital, VA Hospital in East Orange, St Clare's Denville Hospital and Morristown Memorial Hospital where he was the Director of Cardiology. He was a member of The American College of Cardiology. Joel finished his career in private practice operating Morristown Cardiology Associates. He was an outdoor enthusiast enjoying tennis, skiing, cycling, bocce and pickle ball. Joel was an active participant with the pickle ball leagues at Four Seasons of Wall. He also loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Joel is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Mary Lou Cannilla of Manasquan; his loving children and their spouses Michael and Susan Cannilla of Florham Park, Tony and Linda Cannilla of Morristown and Catherine and Tom Branch of Sea Girt. He was predeceased by a son Joel Cannilla, Jr. Joel is also survived by his beloved sister Jackie Keshian and her husband Richard of Arlington, MA, and eight cherished grandchildren Kelsey Branch, Alex Branch, Nina Branch, Cara Cannilla, John Cannilla, Christina Cannilla, Katie Cannilla and Sara Cannilla.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 1 Union Street Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or 2310 Route 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019