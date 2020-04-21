Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Joel Edward Durmer

Joel Edward Durmer Obituary
Joel Edward Durmer

Bayville - Joel Edward Durmer of Bayville, NJ, left his earthly bonds for Heaven on April 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Joel proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Joel joins in heaven, his parents William Howard and Elois Durmer, his sisters Elvia Stahl and Natalie Jack, his brother Bill Durmer, and his granddaughter Angeliece Camila Rodriguez.

Joel is survived by his devoted wife Carol Bach Durmer of 42 years and his daughters: Jennifer and husband Ritchie Rodriguez and Sarah Durmer and fiancé Dave Gwinn. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: X-Zander Sevastian Negron Durmer, Lucas Edward Durmer, and Lillianna Renee Rodriguez.

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
