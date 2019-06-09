|
JoEllen Brady Osborn
Point Pleasant - JoEllen Brady Osborn, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center, surrounded by family, after a spirited battle with cancer.
JoEllen was born in Jersey City and spent most of her life in Point Pleasant Borough. She graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in special education at Georgian Court University. As a special education teacher for over thirty years in Point Pleasant, she taught generations of children and loved her profession. JoEllen had a passion for history and she loved reading, the shore, and spending time with her family and cats. She found meaning in all things, often reciting Shakespeare, "And this, our life, exempt from public haunt, finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in every thing."
JoEllen is predeceased by her parents, Joyce C. and Joseph F. Brady, and brother, Thomas J. Brady. She is survived by her husband, Forman Osborn III, of 57 years, daughter, Sharon E. Osborn Popp, son-in-law James S. Osborn Popp, and grandchildren, Thomas M. Osborn Popp and Pamela J. Osborn Popp.
Services will be private with her immediate family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in support of Meridian Health Hospice or the Ocean Medical Center Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019