Johanna E. Stavrou
Middletown - Johanna E. Stavrou, 87, died peacefully as home with her family at her side on April 24, 2019. Johanna was born to Gerhard and Margaret Schikora in Trebnitz, Germany. Prior to residing in Middletown, Johanna and her husband Steve traveled the world until 1967 when Steve was stationed at Ft. Monmouth.
She was the owner of Johanna's Health Store in Shrewsbury for 28 years. In her spare time she loved to garden.
Johanna was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2001; her son Steve G in 2013; and her siblings Werner, Brigitte and Isle. She is survived by her son and caregiver Chris and his wife Coleen and their children Cassandra, Courtney and her fiancé Jeff, and Christopher; her daughter Marianne DeJesus and her daughter Ann Marie DeJesus of Exeter, ME; and her four great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, April 28th from 2 to 5 pm, with a prayer service at 4:45 pm, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Johanna's legacy through Johanna's Alternative Health Foundation, PO Box 8097, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019