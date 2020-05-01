John A. Banias
John A. Banias, Sr.

Forked River - John A. Banias, Sr., age 93, of Forked River died April 30, 2020.

John was born and raised in Down Neck, Newark, NJ. He was a stellar athlete in baseball & football at East Side High School. After graduation he joined the Navy until the end of World War II. John returned home and married the love of his life Lucille Kulish. They raised their family in Nutley and Colonia New Jersey.

John began his career at Prudential Insurance where he remained until his retirement in 1985. While at Prudential he played baseball for many years in the Essex County League and he became President of the Prudential Athletic Association.

He and his wife Lucille traveled many years and spent most of their winters in Bonita Beach, Florida.

A sports enthusiast he was a prolific bowler and golfer and was a member of the Greatest Generation.

Surviving is his wife Lucille, their children and spouses Jack, Jr and Maureen Banias and Lynda and Edward Downey, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter; predeceased by his grandson Jonathon Downey.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River,

You may leave condolences for the family at www.laytons.net.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
