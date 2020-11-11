John A. Cifaretto
Cifaretto, John A. 81, of Fair Haven and W. Caldwell, N.J. passed away on November 6, 2020 at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel, N.J after a two and a half year battle with multiple health challenges, John finally succumbed. He was born in Jersey City, N.J. John attended and graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City and Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. where he played and excelled in football. He went on to become a successful Account Executive with Twin County Grocers. John continued his career with Hillshire Farms and eventually founded his own company, J & J Sales. After retiring, he was an active Mortgage Broker with Mortgage Now in Shrewsbury.
John was a sport enthusiast, followed college footballs, an avid N.Y. Giants fan. He enjoyed playing golf, crabbing and most of all spending time with family and friends.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy; his loving daughter, Janine Cifaretto; three grandchildren, Carter, Layne and Reese Spyrka; his mother-in-law, Kathryn and the extended DiGiovanni family and many friends. He will be missed by many for his caring ways and his infectious smile.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank on November 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
c/o Honor and Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959
