John A. Domanski
Berkeley Township - John A. Domanski, 88, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Jersey City, John had lived there until moving to Berkeley Twp. 20 years ago. John was a Machinist for Columbia University. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran who belonged to the Post 8352 where he served as Past Commander.
John was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Sophie Domanski, his loving wife Ann Marie and his siblings, Estelle Woods, Helen Weisbrod, Chet Domanski, Eddie Domanski, Hank Domanski and Teddy Domanski. John is survived by his two children, Rosemary Domanski and Stephen Domanski, his step-children, Kathie Anderson, Stanley Przybylski and John Peters. John is also survived by his sister in law Carol Domanski and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Toms River with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019