John A. Gomez
Hazlet - John A. Gomez, 84, of Hazlet passed away on February 7, 2020 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg, NJ. John was born on October 3, 1935 at Harlem Hospital, New York, NY. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Kornek) Gomez, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
John was raised at Mount Loretto in Staten Island and graduated from Tottenville High School. He served in the United States Army 2nd Armored Division. Upon Honorable Discharge, John attended the City College of New York. He worked in the accounting and finance field, spending 25 years at Carlisle & DeCopett on the NYSE and over 30 years at Marine Repair Services, Inc. where he retired as the company's CFO. He also had a private tax and accounting practice.
John was a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, singing, trips to the beach, the NYT Crossword and Sinatra music.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his three children, Phillip Gomez and his wife Erin of Middletown, Theresa (Gomez) Kramer of York, PA, and Gregory Gomez and his wife Elyse of San Diego, CA; and his five grandchildren, Brian, Grace, Zachary, Emma and Hannah.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg, NJ at 10:00 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020