Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John E. Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave.
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R. C. Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. St. Mary's cemetery
Flushing, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lovrincich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Lovrincich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Lovrincich Obituary
John A. Lovrincich

Bank-Middletown - Lovrincich, John A., 90 of Red Bank-Middletown and formerly of Flushing, N.Y. passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. He was born to the late John and Mary Lovrincich in Manhattan, N.Y. John was a truck driver for Teamster local 807 in NYC, a communicant at St. James R.C. Church and a long time participant at the Middletown township senior center. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, fishing, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

John is predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Irene and his loving companion, Kaye Braun.

He is survived by two sons, Michael J. Lovrincich and his wife Linda and Robert J. Lovrincich and his wife Michele; two sisters Lillian Loeffler and Anne Moore and a granddaughter, Emily and her husband Patrick.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 10 AM at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. St. Mary's cemetery in Flushing, N.Y.

Please visit John's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now