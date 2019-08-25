|
John A. Lovrincich
Bank-Middletown - Lovrincich, John A., 90 of Red Bank-Middletown and formerly of Flushing, N.Y. passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. He was born to the late John and Mary Lovrincich in Manhattan, N.Y. John was a truck driver for Teamster local 807 in NYC, a communicant at St. James R.C. Church and a long time participant at the Middletown township senior center. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, fishing, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
John is predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Irene and his loving companion, Kaye Braun.
He is survived by two sons, Michael J. Lovrincich and his wife Linda and Robert J. Lovrincich and his wife Michele; two sisters Lillian Loeffler and Anne Moore and a granddaughter, Emily and her husband Patrick.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 10 AM at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. St. Mary's cemetery in Flushing, N.Y.
Please visit John's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019