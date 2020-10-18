John A. MacVeagh IV



John A. MacVeagh IV, ("Jack") formerly of Shrewsbury NJ, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Jack was born in Red Bank,NJ to Catherine ( Moynahan), and John A. MacVeagh. Jack spent his life in Shrewsbury until relocating to Tennessee 5 years ago. He attended Shrewsbury Boro Grammar School, Red Bank Catholic High School and Brookdale College. He loved boating, fishing, the gun range and spending time with his family and friends. Jack was a talented musician and dancer and had a dry sense of humor what will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jack is predeceased by his parents Catherine and John MacVeagh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Marianne (Milligan) MacVeagh, his two precious daughters Catherine MacVeagh and her partner Vincent Pugliese Brooklyn NY, Valerie (MacVeagh) Hoffman and her husband Dylan Hoffman, of Tinton Falls NJ, beautiful baby granddaughter, Quinn Hoffman, Sister and Brother in Law, Jill and Bill DeFelice of Tinton Falls, NJ, his nieces and nephews and many cousins. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private.









