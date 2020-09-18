John A. Policastro
Point Pleasant Beach - John A. (Paul) Policastro of Point Pleasant Beach, formerly of Bayonne, passed away Wednesday September 9th. John was born January 17th, 1933 to John and Christine (Pappalardo) Policastro. Raised in the Lafayette section of Jersey City, he graduated from Lincoln High School.
John worked several jobs, including the Paper Box Company and Ballentine's brewery, before being drafted to serve in the Korean War. Discharged in 1955, he soon found his calling to help others and joined the Jersey City Fire Department. Affectionately known as "Gump" to his coworkers and friends, he embarked on a 33 year career, achieving the rank of Captain.
An avid athlete, John loved all sports, particularly baseball. He also enjoyed cooking, perfecting the "Gumpburger" for his coworkers, family and friends. John coached a number of years at Greenville American Little League, and was a longtime member of American Legion Post 19.
Now reunited with his infant daughter, John is survived by his wife, Lee (Felicia Raith), daughter Diane, sons Michael and his wife Nancy, and John and his wife Karen. He was a proud and loving Grandfather to Catherine, Paul, Cain and Jackson.
John was predeceased by his parents, and brother Joseph Policastro. He is also survived by his sisters Bella D'Altilio, Phyllis Konen, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday September 25th, 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 406 Forman Avenue in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. Cremation will be private. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com