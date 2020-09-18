1/
John A. Policastro
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Policastro

Point Pleasant Beach - John A. (Paul) Policastro of Point Pleasant Beach, formerly of Bayonne, passed away Wednesday September 9th. John was born January 17th, 1933 to John and Christine (Pappalardo) Policastro. Raised in the Lafayette section of Jersey City, he graduated from Lincoln High School.

John worked several jobs, including the Paper Box Company and Ballentine's brewery, before being drafted to serve in the Korean War. Discharged in 1955, he soon found his calling to help others and joined the Jersey City Fire Department. Affectionately known as "Gump" to his coworkers and friends, he embarked on a 33 year career, achieving the rank of Captain.

An avid athlete, John loved all sports, particularly baseball. He also enjoyed cooking, perfecting the "Gumpburger" for his coworkers, family and friends. John coached a number of years at Greenville American Little League, and was a longtime member of American Legion Post 19.

Now reunited with his infant daughter, John is survived by his wife, Lee (Felicia Raith), daughter Diane, sons Michael and his wife Nancy, and John and his wife Karen. He was a proud and loving Grandfather to Catherine, Paul, Cain and Jackson.

John was predeceased by his parents, and brother Joseph Policastro. He is also survived by his sisters Bella D'Altilio, Phyllis Konen, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday September 25th, 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 406 Forman Avenue in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. Cremation will be private. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved