John A. Ryan Sr.
Whiting - John A. Ryan Sr., 90, of Whiting, NJ passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Passaic, John had lived in Nutley before moving to Whiting in 1997. John was a Supervisor with NJ Bell for over 35 years retiring in 1987 where he worked his way up through the telephone business. During and after his career John belonged to many clubs and organizations, the Telephone Pioneers, the Civic Association of Windmill Village North in Sarasota Florida where he also was the President during the 30 years he and Loretta wintered there, District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus, Grand Knight and President of the Knights of Columbus Council 835 out of Belleville, NJ. He was the past Vice President of the Father's Club at Essex Catholic High School, a driver for the Reach for Recovery with the American Cancer Society and the Columbus Institute John wore many hats, but some of his favorites were family vacations in Cape May for over 30 years, spending time with his family especially his wife Loretta of 69 years, and John always had an upbeat and positive attitude towards life and lived by his favorite expression "Any better wouldn't do." John had always said that his greatest gift his parents ever gave him was his faith and that has remained constant in his life. He is a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.
John is survived by his loving wife Loretta of 69 years, his three children, John Ryan Jr., of Charleston, SC, Jim Ryan and his wife Kristin of Clayton, NC, Susan Moody and her husband Brian of Holliston, MA and his five grandchildren, Tim, Mike, Ben, Jack and Julia. John is also survived by his sister Patricia Murphy of Calabash, NC and a host of loving nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.
The family invites you to attend a visitation on Monday July 15, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759. A Mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 16, 2019 10:45 am at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Manchester Twp., NJ 08759. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research by visiting
