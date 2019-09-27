|
|
John A. Tennissen
Wall - John A. Tennissen, 70, of Wall, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
John was born in Massillon, Ohio, and came to Jersey City as a child with his parents, the late John A. and Beatrice (Ellis) Tennissen. He was a graduate of Marist High School and Wagner College. He began his career as a teacher at Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, before embarking on a career in the insurance industry, as a self-employed fire and safety inspector. He also worked for many years as an Emergency Medical Services Technician and Supervisor at Jersey City Medical Center. Upon moving to Wall in 1986, he began a long career in fire service with the Glendola Fire Company, serving as a Firefighter, Past-President and his current assignment, Safety Officer, as well as Fire Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Wall Twp. Fire District #2. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Belmar.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judith (Feeley) Tennissen, and their children, Colleen and her husband, Matthew Ziemkiewicz, of Rutherford, John R. Tennissen and his wife, Debby, of Midlothian, Va., and Megan Tennissen, of Salem, Ma. John was the beloved grandfather of Robert and James Ziemkiewicz, and John E. Tennissen. Also surviving are John's sister, Ann Marie Tennissen, of Delmar, NY, his sisters-in-law, Patricia Rowan, of Wall, Donna Hall, of Hartsdale, NY, Marybeth Moran and her husband John, of Belleville, Ellen Casteline, of Galloway, and Maureen Conley and her husband Robert, of Freehold, as well as several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2-6 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Glendola Fire Company, 3404 Belmar Blvd., Wall, NJ 07719. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019