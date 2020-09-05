John A. Wargo
Gilbertsville - John A. Wargo, 66, of Gilbertsville and formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. John was born on July 17, 1954 in Garfield, New Jersey and was a son of the late Joseph and Stasia (Ciszek). He was employed by ConAir Corporation in East Windsor, NJ as an Inventory Control Manager 20 years and started out as a harness horse trainer and driver in the NY and NJ area before retiring to the Gilbertsville area.
John enjoyed taking walks throughout his town twice a day. He enjoyed the art of photography, music and playing his piano and guitar. John also enjoyed shifting through the gears in his 97' Corvette. He adored the English language, and he delighted in applying it to his unique sense of humor. Although his time was brief in Gilbertsville; he touched many lives by the help he provided them as the Village Clerk.
John is survived by his loving wife, Jean Wargo; son, Jonathan (Jessica) Wargo; grand-daughter, Sadie Wargo; brothers, Joseph (Grace) Wargo and Ed (Donna St. John); sisters, Alice Langdon-Wargo and Mary Wargo; nephews Jason (Kathy) Langdon, David Langdon, James (Karen) Wargo and Joe (Iris) Wargo; niece, Kathy (Tom) O'Leary and several other loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11AM for his immediate family with Pastor John Buddle, officiating. Due to health restrictions, in person attendance of the funeral services will be limited, but the service will be streamed via Zoom for all family and friends who wish to attend. Details on how to view the service via Zoom will be posted on John's facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone and think of John.
