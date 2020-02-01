|
|
John A. "Jack" Wilson
Shrewsbury - John A. "Jack" Wilson, 90, of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully at home Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Jack was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Hosie). He graduated Union High School and Newark School of Fine Arts. Jack was Art Director at AT&T Bell Labs, retiring in 1990 after 38 years of service. He also served honorably in the Army National Guard for over 30 years retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was an accomplished artist and enjoyed making model doll houses for his grandchildren.
Jack was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Kathleen and his sister Elizabeth Kappler.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Therese (Kelley), and his loving children: Patricia Wilhelmsen, Susan Milnes, John and his wife Bridget, and Robert. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, February 3rd at the John E. Day Funeral home, 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Tuesday February 4th, at Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Ave. Monmouth Beach, with internment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Princeton Area Community Foundation/Susan Glazier Memorial Scholarship, 15 Princess Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Letters of condolence can be made through the John E. Day funeral home website.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020