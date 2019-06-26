|
John A. Woolley
Brielle - John A. Woolley, 88, of Brielle, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove. Born and raised in Manasquan, John (known as Jack) was a graduate of Manasquan High School in 1948. After High School, Jack joined the United States Marine Corp in 1951 during the Korean War.
During his time in the Marines, Jack was a skilled rifleman and sharp shooter and
would go on to represent the US Marine Corp on the National Rifle team. After his service in the Marines, Mr. Woolley moved to Brielle where he raised his four
children with his first wife, Betty Woolley. He lived in Brielle for over 60 years
and during his younger years, he was active in the Brielle Fire Company serving as Chief of Fire Department in 1971. Jack owned and operated Jack Woolley Masonry in Brielle for 45 years before retiring in 2010 at the age of 80. Jack was known as a master of stone work; a true artist of his craft, and as such, his work is seen in many homes of prominent individuals in the Monmouth and Ocean County area and as far west as New Mexico.
Mr. Woolley was pre-deceased by his second wife Pamela Shin in 2008. Survivors include his children, Timothy of Manasquan, Mark of Farmingdale, John of Warrington, PA; daughter, Victoria Vakiener of Port Murray, NJ; 6 grandsons and 6 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and sister, Constance Bell of Summerfield, NC. Cremation was private. Interment service for family and close friends will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations to Brielle Fire Company in John Woolley's name can be sent to 509 Longstreet Ave, Brielle, NJ 08730. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019