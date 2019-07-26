|
John A.D. Stone
Philadelphia, PA - John A.D. Stone, 46, was born September 26, 1972. He lost his battle with alcohol and drugs and went to his peace on July 22, 2019. John was a graduate of Central Regional High School, class of 1990 and graduated from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He remained a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, working in the media field.
Mr. Stone is predeceased by his parents John W. Stone and Joan Terri Stone; his paternal grandparents Jack W. Stone and Barbara June Stone; and by his cousin David Gunderson.
Surviving are his Aunt Susan Racko and her husband Jim; his cousins Charles Gunderson and his wife Marissa; his nieces KatiLin and Emily Stone; and his nephews Quintin and Theo Gunderson; as well as many extended family and friends, all of whom he loved beyond measure. John brought laughter and sunshine and was a gentle giant… Peace out Johnny…
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Monday, July 29th at 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate an 11am Funeral Mass at Saint Barnabas Church in Bayville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory made to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019