John Adam Sollog
Red Bank - John Adam Sollog, 73, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn to the late John J. and Elizabeth (Klausz) Sollog. John grew up in Brooklyn and settled in Middletown in 1971 where he raised his family. He was a dedicated and loyal member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bank. John worked as a Computer Engineer for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Johanna (Keough) Sollog of 53 years, his loving children John J. Sollog II and his wife Tiffany and Susan and her husband Salvatore Russo, his cherished grandchildren Adam J. Sollog, John W. Sollog, Sean J. Russo and Rachael J. Russo, and his brother Peter and his wife Sandra Sollog.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday October 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Please call John E. Day Funeral Home for Service details. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in John's memory to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Help Fight World Hunger, 150 River Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit John's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019