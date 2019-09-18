|
|
John Ambrose Zengel
Spring Hill, FL - John Ambrose Zengel, 73, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey the son of Adam B. and Jane R. (Boyes) Zengel. He was Catholic by faith. John was an United States Army Veteran. John was the former president of Zengel Brother Inc. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his 3 brothers, Raymond, Francis and Gerard. John is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; 3 sons, John, Joseph and Jason; 5 grandchildren, Isabelle, Olivia, Bridgette, Jacob and JP; 2 sisters, Theresa and Maryjane; brother, Adam; canine companion, Gigette; and loving family and friends. Burial will be on September 19th at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery. Brewer & Sons 352-688-4991
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019