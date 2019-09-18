Services
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
280 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 688-4991
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zengel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ambrose Zengel


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ambrose Zengel Obituary
John Ambrose Zengel

Spring Hill, FL - John Ambrose Zengel, 73, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey the son of Adam B. and Jane R. (Boyes) Zengel. He was Catholic by faith. John was an United States Army Veteran. John was the former president of Zengel Brother Inc. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his 3 brothers, Raymond, Francis and Gerard. John is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; 3 sons, John, Joseph and Jason; 5 grandchildren, Isabelle, Olivia, Bridgette, Jacob and JP; 2 sisters, Theresa and Maryjane; brother, Adam; canine companion, Gigette; and loving family and friends. Burial will be on September 19th at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery. Brewer & Sons 352-688-4991
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
Download Now