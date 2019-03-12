|
John and Barbara Grogan
Atlantic Highlands - John and Barbara Grogan, of Atlantic Highlands, died Friday, March 8, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14 from 2-4 & 6-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo, NJ. Cremation services will be private.
Please see the full text of the obituary at www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019