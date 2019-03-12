Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
John and Barbara Grogan

Atlantic Highlands - John and Barbara Grogan, of Atlantic Highlands, died Friday, March 8, 2019.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14 from 2-4 & 6-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo, NJ. Cremation services will be private.

Please see the full text of the obituary at www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
