Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
John Anthony Burger

Manasquan - John Anthony Burger, 71, of Manasquan, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from long term complications of diabetes at his home. Born in New York, NY, he lived in Holmdel before moving to Manasquan four years ago. John owned and operated Engineer and Sales, LLC for 18 years before retiring in 2019.

Mr. Burger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine (Matthews); son, Eric (Genny); daughters, Leigh Ann (Mike) and Kimberly McGuire (Tom); brothers, Paul (Betsy) and Charles (Betty); grandchildren, Joey, Arabella and Juliette.

Family and friends will be gathering on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am at Holy Trinity Evangelical Church in Manasquan. Entombment will follow in the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 OR www.diabetes.org/LovingMemory

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020
