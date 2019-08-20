|
John Aschettino
West Long Branch - John Aschettino, 92, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Long Branch John has been a lifelong resident of the area.
He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII. He was owner and operator for many years of Capital Refrigeration.
He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years Winifred and his daughter Karen L. Tomaini. He is survived by his granddaughter Tiffany A. Tomaini and her spouse Michael J. Bellino, brother, Franklin Aschettino and his wife Pamela, great granddaughter, Lilianna K. Bellino, his son in law, John J. Tomaini, a sister in law Rosalie Sneath as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and other extended family.
Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Hoffman Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019