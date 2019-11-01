Services
John B. 'Jack' Julian

Naples, FL - John B. 'Jack' Julian, 84, formerly of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Galloway, NJ on October 29, 2019 following a brief illness.

Born in Long Branch, NJ, he graduated from Long Branch High School in 1952. He served as a member of the US Marine Corps. He attended Monmouth College and went on to graduate from the University of Miami. He began his career working for the Internal Revenue Service and retired as Chief Inspector from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.

He was predeceased by his wife, Laurie; son, James Julian; brother, Franklin Julian; and his parents, Jennie and Frank Julian. Surviving are his sons, Jack Julian and spouse, Rob Cheeseman and Frank Julian and wife, Kim Meersand; and grandson, Frank Julian.

Services and mass will be held privately by the family. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
