John B. Emmert
John died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25 after a long illness with his beloved spouse Tony MacDonald at his side. Raised in Tonawanda, New York, J,B. attended Canisius College before graduating from the University of Buffalo with degrees in mathematics and an M.A in theatre. John paid his way through college working at the Buffalo Evening News. He was a versatile actor, accomplished cook and host, and dear friend of too many to name.
He moved to New York City to pursue his acting career, where for five years he was a company member of the Jean Cocteau Repertory Theatre. Memorable roles ranged from Algernon in The Importance of Being Ernest to Pembroke in King John. Moving to Washington, DC, John continued acting and was an instructor for many years at the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory. He was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award in 2001 as Lead Actor for his role as Marsden in Strange Interlude.
For past 15 years, John and Tony have lived in Ocean Township, New Jersey. Until his recent retirement, John worked for The American Red Cross. John is survived by his husband Tony MacDonald, mother Maryann Emmert, siblings Maureen Adolf (Jay), David Emmert (Kelly), Donna Emmert (Camille DallaTorre), nieces Kate Rubin (Andrew), Sara Wright (Jordan), and Molly Emmert, and the extended MacDonald family in-laws.
