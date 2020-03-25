|
John B. Walsh
Wall, NJ and Naples FL - John Burgess Walsh, 84 of Wall Twp and a winter resident of Naples, FL passed away unexpectedly at his home in Naples on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born in Summit, he had resided in Virginia before moving to Wall Twp. in 1975. He graduated from Villanova University with a business degree and as an officer to go into the Navy to train as a pilot. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and served on the USS Forrestal Carrier. After 12 years of service, he retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. He moved up from Virginia with his family to work in the family insurance business.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Christine Howley Walsh, his 4 children; James B Walsh and wife Lynn of Wall Twp., Kathy Bopf of Brielle, John B. Walsh Jr. of Wall Twp., Kelly Ann Walsh of Bradley Beach, and, his brother Frank Walsh and wife Susan of Rumson and sister Jean Ladd of Florida, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020