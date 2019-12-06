|
|
John Beres
Toms River - John Richard Beres died peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Toms River, NJ at the age of 87.
John is survived by his daughter, Donna Simcoe of The Woodlands, TX along with his grandchildren, Sean and Sophia Simcoe, both of The Woodlands, TX. In addition, he is survived by the Sullivan family along with the App family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Beres, his fiancé, Carol Sullivan, his mother, Mary Beres, and father, John Beres.
John was born on September 26, 1932 in Carteret, NJ to Mary and John Beres. He graduated from Carteret High School in 1951. From 1952-1954, he was a member of the US Navy. He married Florence Siekierka in 1957 and they resided in Carteret, NJ until her death in 1990. He worked in the petroleum industry at Unocal 76, now known as Chevron Phillips. He retired as a dispatcher from Island Transportation Corporation, Port Reading, NJ in 1992. After his retirement, he moved to Holiday Heights in Toms River, NJ with his fiancé Carol Sullivan.
John was an avid bowler and bowled with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards and of course, he loved playing slots at Caesar's in Atlantic City, NJ.
A celebration of life is scheduled for December 13, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm with a 5:30 pm funeral service at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VA Services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019