John Betcher
Matawan - John Betcher, age 72, a longtime resident of the Pine Lake park section of Manchester township died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Madison Center , Matawan.
Mr. Betcher was a stocker at Shop-Rite, Wall Township, for many years, and was an accomplished pianist.
His wife, Constance, and his immediate family predeceased him.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River, under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019