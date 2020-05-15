John (Jack) Binder



Naples, FL - John (Jack) Binder died at home in Naples, Florida on May 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jack lived well his 85 years and was loved by those who called him friend, husband, dad, grandfather, brother and Uncle Jack. He returned that love in the same manner that he lived his life - calmly, solidly and authentically. The often grumpy face hid a warm, generous heart and could be coaxed into a killer smile.



Jack was an avid golfer who loved playing with family and friends. He was very proud of the hole-in-one that he scored on the 9th hole at Shadow Lake Village Golf Course, where he had served as past president and treasurer of the SLV Lakers.



Born in Cleveland, he was raised in Avon Lake, Ohio. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a medical corpsman with the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He worked in sales for BFGoodrich Chemical Division and was transferred to Middletown, New Jersey in 1966. After retiring in 1993 he enjoyed working at Old Orchard Country Club.



Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife Connie, his children Cathleen Martin and husband Brad, Kimberly Binder and grandson Alex, Karen Lanigan, husband Martin and grandson Jack, John Binder, wife Kristina and grandchildren John (JB), Elizabeth (Ellie) and Charlotte and Thomas Sweeney and numerous friends and relatives.



Jack's life was good. Just before he died, he woke up half out of bed and when asked how he got in that position, Jack (who hadn't spoken for days) responded, "Just lucky I guess". His final words. Those of us who shared his life are the lucky ones...



A celebration to honor Jack's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store