John "Jack" Bliss
Deal - John " Jack " Bliss age 82 of Deal passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 in Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Nutley Jack lived in Asbury Park before moving to Deal in 1965. He was predeceased by his parents; Gerald and Marjorie Bliss and his step-mother Helen Molnar. Also by his brother Gerald J. Bliss and his sister Jean Elsaesser. Surviving are his Wife, Patricia Covert Bliss and his brother Dennis L. Bliss and his wife Carolyn, John F.P. Kelly III (Amy), Corey Elizabeth Bliss (Michael) Berberich and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Jack was a man of many facets. An avid sailor on soft or hard water, he was a member of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club. Gardening and growing was one of his passions. he was awarded a Certificate of Cultural Merit from the American Orchid Society, and served as a trustee of the Deep Cut Orchid Society. Fishing was an early advocation, having grown up on Deal Lake. This hobby expanded to surf casting, deep sea fishing and later fly-fishing in Maine with Timmy, Jim and his good friend Christopher. He didn't know that he could sing and dance until he was recruited by Larry Lowenstein to star in the Deal Summer Theater Productions. He got the bug and appeared on stage locally with the Seaview Players and Center Drama Workshop. Jack was also an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts, Deal First Aid Squad srving as Captain, Deal Fire Co. # 2 where he served as Chief and Trustee. He also served in the NJ National Guard and as a Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Asbury Park. If asked what he was proudest of it would be the yearshe spent teaching and guiding his students at the Deal Elementary School. He rejoiced in thier accomplishments. As we rejoice in a life well lived he will be remembered singing " Welcome to my World" as he served you your beverage of choice at his home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 11 from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 10 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Deal Fire Co # 2 110 Bighton Ave Deal, NJ. 07723. for condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019