John "Jack" Bollentin
Jackson Twp. - 72, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at home. He was born in Neptune, NJ, and lived in Freehold, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 64 years ago.
He was a United States Veteran proudly serving in the Army.
John has been employed as a maintenance technician at Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson, NJ for the past 7 years. Prior to that he was employed as a plumber at Yorketowne Plumbing & Heating, Englishtown, NJ, and George Cohen Plumbing & Heating, Lakewood, NJ.
He was the current Commissioner for the Jackson Twp. Fire District #4, and a lifetime member and former Chief of the Jackson Mills Volunteer Fire Company, Station 54. He was also an Ocean County Fire Police Officer, and a member of the New Jersey State Fireman's Relief Association.
John was a communicant and usher at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. and Ada Bollentin; his brother, Joseph S. Bollentin; and his sister Joe-Ann Dalton. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Bollentin; his son John Bollentin and his fiancé Erin Lyons, of Jackson Twp.; his daughters Kelly-Anne Cottrell and her husband, Scott of Cream Ridge, NJ, and Melissa Crowley of Manasquan, NJ; his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Ryan Crowley of Jackson Twp., and Grace and Luke Cottrell of Cream Ridge, NJ; his son in law, Trevor Crowley of Barnegat, NJ; his brother, James Bollentin and his wife, Joann of Bayville, NJ; his sister Janice Padalec and her husband, Roger of Jackson Twp.; his mother in law, Joan Kelly of Jackson Twp.; his brother in law, Fred Ohme of Jackson Twp.; his many nieces and nephews; and by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Fireman's service will be at 7:00 PM. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:15 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Entombment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold Englishtown Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020