John Borthwick
Manchester - John Edward "Johnny" Borthwick Sr, 80 of Manchester, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
John was born on August 2, 1939. Born and raised in Hoboken, he attended AJ Demarest High school where he played football. It was there where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Elaine (nee DelBoccio). Together they shared 59 beautiful years of marriage.
John proudly served his country in the U.S Army. Upon completion of his service, he and Elaine married and settled in Weehawken where they raised their five children.
John loved music and would often be seen singing, dancing, and entertaining just about anyone who would watch him. He later earned the nickname "Dancing Daddy".
He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, drawing, and painting. He also loved coaching his sons' Pop Warner football games. His family was absolutely everything to him. He was a great provider, always making sure that everyone and everything was taken care of.
Devoted and loving father of John Borthwick and his wife Karen, Teri Sheridan and her husband Jim, Edward "Woody" Borthwick (deceased) and his wife Susan, Susan Labianco and her husband John, and Dominic "Nicky" Borthwick. Cherished grandfather of Joey and his wife Brittany, Erica and her husband Ian, Eddy, James, Steven, Luke, Julie, and Dominique. Proud great- grandfather to Jordyn and Joseph John "JJ". He is also survived by his "brother" George Jones and his sister Sandi Moore.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester NJ, 08759.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Arc in Ocean County, 815 Cedar Bridge Ave, Lakewood NJ, 08701. To send condolences to the family please visit, www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
.