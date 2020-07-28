1/1
John Borthwick
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Borthwick

Manchester - John Edward "Johnny" Borthwick Sr, 80 of Manchester, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

John was born on August 2, 1939. Born and raised in Hoboken, he attended AJ Demarest High school where he played football. It was there where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Elaine (nee DelBoccio). Together they shared 59 beautiful years of marriage.

John proudly served his country in the U.S Army. Upon completion of his service, he and Elaine married and settled in Weehawken where they raised their five children.

John loved music and would often be seen singing, dancing, and entertaining just about anyone who would watch him. He later earned the nickname "Dancing Daddy".

He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, drawing, and painting. He also loved coaching his sons' Pop Warner football games. His family was absolutely everything to him. He was a great provider, always making sure that everyone and everything was taken care of.

Devoted and loving father of John Borthwick and his wife Karen, Teri Sheridan and her husband Jim, Edward "Woody" Borthwick (deceased) and his wife Susan, Susan Labianco and her husband John, and Dominic "Nicky" Borthwick. Cherished grandfather of Joey and his wife Brittany, Erica and her husband Ian, Eddy, James, Steven, Luke, Julie, and Dominique. Proud great- grandfather to Jordyn and Joseph John "JJ". He is also survived by his "brother" George Jones and his sister Sandi Moore.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester NJ, 08759.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Arc in Ocean County, 815 Cedar Bridge Ave, Lakewood NJ, 08701. To send condolences to the family please visit, www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved