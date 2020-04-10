|
|
John Bourne
Whiting - John "Jack" David Bourne was born in Detroit, MI, he was a son of the late Edward George and Ethel Letitia Newberry Bourne. Jack served in the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War. He attended Michigan State University. He lived in Staten Island, NY, Howell NJ, Middletown, NJ and most recently Whiting, NJ since 1988. He worked for Sandy Hook Pilots for over 30 years. He was a member of the Hugenot Masonic Lodge, an avid softball player, singer in Deerfield Songsters and a active member of the Christ Lutheran Church of Whiting NJ.
He was preceded in death by his wife Filimena "Fran" Camilli Bourne of 40 years, married 1/24/1967, brothers Frank Edward Bourne and identical twin Richard George Bourne, brothers-in-law Arthur Camilli, Henry Camilli and wife Marion, sister-in-law Emma and husband Ronald Flewwellin.
Survivors include nieces Barbara J Farnham and husband Timothy Farnham of Ranson, WV, Patricia B. McIntyre and husband Jeffrey McIntyre of Martinsburg, WV, Lisa Wagner and husband Frederic Wagner of Somers, NY, Mary Bernat and husband David; nephews Henry Camilli and wife Karen, Frank Camilli and wife Michelle, ; sisters-in-law Jean Tobey Bourne of Pawleys Island, SC, Sarah Lynn Bourne of Knoxville, TN and Josephine Camilli of Somers, NY and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Services in Whiting and Pleasantville, NY will be at a later date. Arrangements are by the Anderson & Campbell Funeral, Whiting.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020