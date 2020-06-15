John Brendon Leiter
Toms River - John Brendon Leiter, 62, of Toms River, NJ, passed away after his battle with cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Bayshore, NY, the oldest of seven children. John graduated Central Regional H.S. in Bayville in 1975, then attended the University of South Florida. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, and was a U.S. Merchant Seaman. John also served as a union representative for the Seafarer's International Union and was a proud member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He belonged to the Harmony Lodge in Toms River. Because of his zeal for the sea and his years spent as a Merchant Seaman, John amassed a large collection of Merchant Ship paintings, photographs, charts, maps and ship models.
John's passion and love for the game of baseball began in 1967 when he joined the Berkeley Township Little League. Because of his love for the game, his brothers followed in his footsteps. He was an avid power walker and could be spotted by friends on the Seaside Park Boardwalk regularly. John was a gifted conversationalist. He captivated all with his anecdotes, stories, and philosophy of life.
John's greatest gift was love of family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son and grandfather. He was always most caring and supportive of his daughter Jeanne's and his son John's endeavors. He and his wife Karen enjoyed almost thirty years of marriage together that became even more special as their grandchildren came along.
John was predeceased by his father Alex Leiter and his brother Karl Leiter. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen, his son John Leiter of Toms River, his daughter Jeanne Flynn and her husband Sean of Beachwood, his grandchildren Colin and Lillian, and his mother Marie Leiter of Whiting. Also surviving are his brothers Eric, Kurt, Mark and wife Anne Marie, Al and wife Lori; sister Alexia and husband Glenn; and his many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17th, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Home will be enforcing social distancing and capacity limits will be in effect as per the governor's orders. The Funeral Service will be private at Ocean County Memorial Park on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The American Cancer Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.