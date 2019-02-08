|
|
John Brennan
Hazlet - John "Jack" Brennan, 85, a lifelong resident of Hazlet, NJ passed away on February 4, 2019 at home. Born October 3, 1933, and raised in Hazlet, Jack graduated from Keyport High School. Over the past 30 years Jack underwent numerous successful heart procedures and survived cancer but could not escape the awful clutches of Alzheimer's Disease. Jack was a self-employed Master Plumber and the owner of Brennan Brothers and of Hazlet Plumbers. He was also the inspector for the Hazlet Township Sewer Authority for over 20 years, retiring in 2006.
Jack is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Eileen; his sons, Peter and Pat Brennan; his brothers, Joseph and Paul Brennan; and his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Marie Burns. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Robert Burns; son, William and his partner, Christine; and daughter, Loretta and her fiancé, Jeremy Patterson. He was also the beloved PopPop to his grandchildren: Bridget Burns, Christopher Burns, Ali Brennan Conroy, Brianna Balsamo and her mother Debbie, Jamie Freeman, and Tara Freeman; and two great-grandchildren, Patrick Burns and Mimi Conroy. He is also survived by his siblings; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Pat Brennan; sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Rich Small; sister, Veronica Chamberlain; and sister, Adeline Tiritilli. He also leaves behind 12 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and many friends.
Jack will always be remembered for his kindness and honesty. Born in a rural area during the Depression, the hard times of his early years remained with him for his entire life and fostered a desire to help others, He was frequently generous to a fault and it was not unheard of for him to keep the heat going or thaw out the pipes for somebody for less than the going rate in order to help out a family in need. He loved children and was an avid supporter of many children's charities. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38173.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home immediately followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10 am at St. Ann's RC Church, Carr Ave., Keansburg. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019