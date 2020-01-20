|
John Brian Fitzgerald
Mount Pleasant, SC - John Brian Fitzgerald, 45, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, beloved husband of Brooke Wagner Nitterhouse, passed peacefully into eternal rest of natural causes on Monday, January 13, 2020. John, beloved son of Brian Storey Fitzgerald and Kathleen Kellenyi Fitzgerald, grew up in Red Bank, NJ. He attended Holy Cross Grammar School followed by Christian Brothers Academy where he ran track, played basketball and performed at his Junior Prom with the Influence. He graduated from James Madison University with a BS in Music Business and also earned a JD from Charleston School of Law.
John was a project manager with Diversified Media Group, LLC. Previously, he was an Audio- Visual Technical Manager for Stage Front Production Services at Boeing and an Operations Manager for Paso Sound. A talented musician, John played keyboard with Runaway Gin who toured the East Coast. He enjoyed mentoring his youngest brother's piano performance. A builder of furniture, as an amateur craftsman, his home was filled with his work. He loved his dogs and the ocean where he was a lifeguard at Sands Beach Club along with his brothers. Through the years, as their big brother, he always encouraged and supported his three little brothers, teaching them especially all about football and hockey of which he was an ardent NJ Devils fan. He was a kind heart and gentle soul.
He is survived by his wife, Brooke Nitterhouse of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his parents Brian and Kathleen Fitzgerald of Red Bank, NJ; brothers, Rory G. Fitzgerald and wife Sarah, and Glenn T. Fitzgerald, both of Red Bank, NJ and Kyle B. Fitzgerald and wife Brittany of New York, NY; nephew, Brody Fitzgerald and niece, Shea Fitzgerald. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Margaret Kellenyi and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Ann Fitzgerald.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 - 12 noon with a service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the John E Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Red Bank, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . https://www.lls.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020