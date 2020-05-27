John Buonacquista
Union Beach - John Buonacquista, 74, of Union Beach, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. John was born on May 29, 1945 in Bayonne, where he grew up and spent many of his summers with his father in the Highlands. On April 28, 1984, John and his wife, Denise, were married and began their lives together in Union Beach, where they remained to present day. Before his retirement, John worked as a Lithographer/Printer for ALA Industry and GCC-IBT for many years. In his younger years, he also worked as a mechanic before he began his career in the printing industry. During his spare time, John was an avid boater and fisherman, and loved spending time on the water. Most of all, he was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his adoring father, Joseph Buonacquista, his loving mother, Mary Borino and her husband, Paul, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shirley and Ken Henderson. John is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 36 years, Denise (Henderson) Buonacquista, his loving children, Cynthia Buonacquista, Cara Waldron, and Coleen Buonacquista, and his cherished grandchildren, John Waldron and his wife, Sara, and Tyler Horincewich. John was also survived by his brother-in-law, Kenny Henderson and his wife, Renee, and his niece and nephew, Taylor and Justin Henderson, along with several half siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. John will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. John will be interred at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan on Saturday, May 30, 2020. At a later date, John's family plans on hosting a celebration of his life. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.