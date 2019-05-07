Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shore Acres Club
159 Shore Dr
Brick, NJ
John Butler Obituary
John Butler

Brick - John Butler (79) (formerly of Jersey City), passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Cook; a son, Scott Butler; a sister, Lenora Simonin; a brother, Joseph Butler; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Dee Butler and a brother Edward Butler. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, May 11th between 1-5 pm at the Shore Acres Club, 159 Shore Dr, Brick. For more details please visit oceancountycremation service.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019
