John C. Clark
Shrewsbury - John C. Clark, age 62, of Shrewsbury died at home on May 10, 2020. Born in Red Bank, John lived most of his life in Shrewsbury. He graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 1975 where he played baseball and football. He was so proud to be part of the 1975 football team that was recently inducted into the RBR Athletic Hall of Fame.
John retired from his job as Superintendent of Public Works for the Borough of Little Silver and went on to enjoy his second career with "his guys" at Ryser's Landscape Supply, retiring again in 2019. John loved cars and was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved music, especially the Allman Brothers Band, and frequently held concerts for his neighbors to enjoy.
John was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Betty Clark; his brothers Tommy and Sprat; and daughter, Stefanie, who was his special angel. John is survived by his wife, Mary and their daughter, Jessica. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Clark and his wife Doreen and their sons, Scott and Bob and Bob's husband, Kris, his sister, Ella Clark and her children, Thomas and Elizabeth Sullivan, and sister-in-law, Ann Clark and her children, Kenny, Tara and Russell.
Burial services at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown will be private. In John's memory, please consider making a donation to The Children's Center of Mon Co, 1115 Green Grove Rd, Neptune, NJ 07753, Attn: Karen Govern, or the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans & Defenders at garysinisefoundation.org. To offer condolences to the family, please visit thompsonmemorial.net. In celebration of John's life, a BBQ will be hosted by Ryser's Landscape Supply in Little Silver at a later date. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.