John C Driscoll
Manchester - John C Driscoll 74 of Manchester died suddenly Friday July 12, 2019 at home. Born in Cork, Ireland he resided in New York City and then Seaside Heights before moving to Manchester. He worked as a bus driver for NJ Transit Authority for many years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, exercise and Health & Fitness, antique stores and cars, collected coins and loved to travel often to Ireland. He was a very humble, quiet and easy going man that was a great mentor, good listener, and advisor. Surviving are his loving wife, Mahayada, daughter, Anisa Driscoll, brother, Kevin Driscoll, 4 sisters, Brenda Fitzpatrick, Mary McCarthy, Ellen Cooney & Margaret O' Connor, 2 grandchildren, Ayden and Aaron; and cousins Penny & Bernard Twomey and John Edward, many nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law to many. Visitation is Saturday 12-2 PM with a
2 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Red Cross 830 Broad St PO Box 7101 Shrewsbury, NJ 07702. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019