John C. Gebauer
Hazlet - JOHN CHARLES GEBAUER, 85, of the West Keansburg section of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City, he lived in West Keansburg for the past 62 years after returning from serving in the Navy. He worked at Automatic Switch Company (ASCO) for 43 years and was a Life Member of the West Keansburg Fire Company. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Keansburg, where he served as a trustee, and was also active in the past with the Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Janet, his 5 children: Thomas Numann (Karen) of Lafayette, Richard Numann of Texas, John S. Gebauer of West Keansburg, Jonelle Young (Jim) and Judith Pezza (Leonard) of South Carolina, and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Sunday at Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Ave., West Keansburg. A service will be at 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to a would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net for more information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019